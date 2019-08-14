Bat found in area of Polk County dog kennel tests positive for rabies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a dead bat found this week tested positive for rabies.

Investigators said that on Aug. 7, a resident on Derosa Road in the area of Polk City said they found a dead bat in their dog kennel area Aug. 6.

Deputies said five dogs had access to the kennel.

“Please make sure your animals are up to date on their vaccinations. This is a great example of responsible pet ownership.” Sheriff Grady Judd said.

The bat tested positive for rabies after it was sent to animal control, according to investigators.

The dogs that were near the bat are currently vaccinated for rabies and are currently licensed, according to deputies.

This is the seventh positivs rabies case for Polk County this year, according to investigators.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.