Battle of sea breezes continues, making more storms possible in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - The battle between east and west coast sea breezes continues Thursday, making it possible for another round of storms in Central Florida.

"We will see a few isolated storms with heavier downpours and lightning as we did yesterday and last night," News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges said.

Once the east coast seabreeze develops and sufficient heating takes place, storms will develop along I-95 and along the beaches. Much like Wednesday, the strongest storms will be near and west of the Orlando metro area, according to Bridges.

The coverage of rain will be at 40% Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Warming to 95 today. The record is 98. pic.twitter.com/XBy51Bhce5 — Troy Bridges (@TroyNews6) July 18, 2019

Temperatures in Orlando Wednesday warmed to 95 degrees, which is three degrees above the average high of 92 for that date.

"We only saw a trace of rain officially at the airport in Orlando, putting our deficit at 2.03 inches since Jan. 1," Bridges said.

In Melbourne, temperatures reached 93 degrees Wednesday. The area saw no measurable amount of rain, putting its surplus still at 4.21 inches since the beginning of the year.

The high reached 96 degrees in Sanford Wednesday, which is just one degree cooler than the record high for that date set in 1976. Sanford received .17 inches of rain Wednesday.

Temperatures reached 92 degrees Wedensday in Daytona Beach with no measurable amount of rain.

Pinpointing the tropics

Good news from Bridges: There is currently nothing to watch in the tropics.

Hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.

