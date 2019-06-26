Bear caught on camera running across busy Orlando road

ORLANDO, Fla. - Residents in one part of Orange County are on alert after a bear was spotted roaming around their neighborhood.

The owner of a gas station on Curry Ford Road near Semoran Boulevard was heading to his store early Tuesday morning when a bear darted in front of his car.

Bhaveshkumar Patel caught the moment on camera and then followed the bear to a parking lot of a nearby apartment complex.

Other people in the Conway area have posted on social media, saying they have also seen a bear in the area.

Officials with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission told News 6 they are monitoring the area. However, they say they will not relocate it unless the bear becomes a risk to public safety.

