Bear mugs for camera after breaking into Apopka home

APOPKA, Fla. - An Apopka homeowner shared video of a bear sneaking into his home.

Shawn Warley told News 6 the bear recently opened a sliding glass door and left a paw print on it.

Warley said he was upstairs working at the time and did not hear the bear come inside.

His son found things in disarray downstairs.

"It had to have been a bear, because I’ve seen it before when they’ve gone over to the bird feeder," Warley said.

He told News 6 he recently installed the indoor cameras.

"It’s frightening. It’s kind of funny at the same time. I just don’t want him to come back. He can stay out there," he said.

Warley said he installed a new lock at the top of the door so it can't be open it from the outside.

"He pushed it wide open. I don’t know if he wiggled it enough to get the lock to come out, but he pushed on it and he was able to open it up," he said.

