Behind the badge: Central Florida officers kick back with locals

ORLANDO, Fla.- - Though it may not be part of their official job description, Central Florida's first responders enjoy kicking back and relaxing alongside members of the community, whether that means participating in a 5K race or co-hosting local fundraising events.

Every week, News 6 at Nine highlights moments that show first responders fulfilling community-engaging duties beyond the formality of their star-shaped badge.

On Saturday morning, the Orange County Sheriff's Office participated with more than 200 community members in the Pine Hills 5K Fun, Walk & Run race at Barnett Park, where attendees ran and strolled along the Pine Hills Trail. All runners received an elaborate, gold medal.

Is it against the rules to let horses race in today’s 5K Fun Run/Walk at Barnett Park? pic.twitter.com/1c27wom4FF — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 15, 2019

Attendees could munch on hot dogs and burgers alongside city officials and first responders at the post-race celebration. The day's festivities also called for some friendly competition.

Damian and Tyler are playing cornhole at today’s post-race party. We think they are doing better than our Deputy! pic.twitter.com/b8VXzmf3wa — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) June 15, 2019

Have you ever had a restaurant order served by a police officer? On Wednesday afternoon, several lucky customers at Clermont Texas Roadhouse had the opportunity to talk to Officer Brown and other officers, from the Eustis Police Department as he delivered their order of baked potatoes, steak and broccoli.

The gesture was part of a fundraising event for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD), in collaboration with Clermont Police Department.

Not all heroes wear capes. In fact, they might proudly sport a dad bod and cargo pants. The Kissimmee Police Department celebrated one of its officers by spending the day with his daughters' day care's "Donut for Dads" event, because he was unable to attend.

Part of the excitement of wearing a police uniform, is getting to spend time with young, inspiring and talented members of the community. The Ocoee Police Department did just that. Zechariah, a boy passionate about American heroes, runs 1 mile for every officer who dies in the line of duty. In doing so, he raises funds for #TuneIstoTowersFoundation.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.