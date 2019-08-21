Belle Isle police seek to identify suspect in rash of car break-ins

BELLE ISLE, Fla. - The Belle Isle Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a man they believe is behind a rash of car break-ins at a gym parking lot.

The department posted surveillance photos of the suspect Tuesday on its Facebook page.

Officers say the man was using credit cards stolen from Crunch Fitness gym on Hoffner Avenue, where police are investigating nine car break-ins.

Surveillance video shows the man going inside a Publix grocery store at Orange Avenue and Michigan Street and a Dollar General store on Gore Street, not far from where the break-ins took place.

Investigators said officers will patrol the parking lots and place flyers on vehicles to warn people to secure their valuables.

Officers issued a similar reminder to after a run of break-ins happened at Crunch Fitness the first week of August. Officers posted similar reminders on vehicles July 29.

If anyone recognizes the man pictured or has information about the burglars, call Crimeline at 407-423-TIPS.

