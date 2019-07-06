Belle Isle police team up with dozen more officers to conduct DUI patrols in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Officers with the Belle Isle Police Department and several other agencies hit the streets of Orange County on Friday night, searching for impaired drivers.

Corporal Jeff Hernandez said for him, keeping intoxicated drivers off the road is personal, after losing a friend when he was a child.

“I lost a good friend when he was 5 years old he was actually killed by a drunk driver growing up," said Cpl. Hernandez.

On the road Friday night, Cpl. Hernandez kept his eyes open, looking for any signs of an impaired driver.

“That person, not sure if you guys saw it, drove over the curb," said Cpl. Hernandez.

Cpl. Hernandez said after spending years on patrol, he's witnessed a lot of intoxicated drivers. This includes a few months ago, when a driver drove towards him, head on.

“I attempted to make a vehicle stop and he kept going and almost hit three other vehicles before he actually came to a stop," said Cpl. Hernandez.

With texting and driving now illegal in Florida, Cpl. Hernandez also reminded drivers of the new law.

“I see it all the time. I ride next to them and they are looking down and not paying attention to the road. And you know, last minute they brake, next to them and can’t really do anything until I see something else happen," said Cpl.

Belle Isle police also remind the public that the cost of an Uber or Lyft ride is nothing compared to the estimated $10,000 it will cost you if you receive a DUI citation.



