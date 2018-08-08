Best cat tweets to celebrate our furry friends on International Cat Day

They knock our belongings onto the floor, stick their little paws where they don't belong and miraculously squeeze into our shoeboxes, but we love them anyway. Here's to our feline friends. Happy #InternationalCatDay.

Celebrate with some of the cutest and funniest cat tweets out there. You can also click here to see an array of cat pictures from News 6 viewers on our Facebook page.

This piece of anatomy is called a "floofen" and only occurs during high levels of sass pic.twitter.com/t73XQbxnZw — Joseph (@goulcher) April 8, 2016

When your girlfriend goes out of town and tells you "don't forget to feed our cat." pic.twitter.com/cJk1VRVzUQ — Chase Stout ✈️ (@ChaserStout) September 26, 2016

It has just taken my cat a full five minutes to arrange himself so that all four feet are on this envelope. Why. pic.twitter.com/6JDDqtxd7z — sarcophagus juicero (@Becca_DP) October 16, 2016

My dog was terrified of the fireworks so my cat went and cuddled up with her my heart is crying still pic.twitter.com/qiItzmHJDh — Vic (@viceves) July 5, 2016

their girl group choreography is amazing how do i hire them pic.twitter.com/XK5o7DhlAh — cinnamon queen (@glvdengoddess) February 24, 2016

So my parents put up a nativity thing, tell me why my cat is chilling in there, lookin like Jesus pic.twitter.com/nK6U590q8Q — 🌊 (@karinaB98) December 6, 2016

I saw the chosen one this morning pic.twitter.com/1vtyZKjyDZ — Eli Mckenzie🍥 (@EliiMckenzie) September 5, 2016

Sometimes I wonder if I spoil the cat, seeing him with his iPad, in his yurt. pic.twitter.com/45ScY3Rloe — Liz Buckley (@liz_buckley) January 21, 2015

