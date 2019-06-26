News

Beth Chapman, wife of 'Dog the Bounty Hunter,' dies after battle with throat cancer

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Reality television personality Duane "Dog" Chapman (R) and wife Beth Chapman 

Beth Chapman, 51, passed away Wednesday after battling throat cancer. 

The wife of "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Duane Chapman died at a hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii after going into a medically induced coma earlier this week. 

"Dog" tweeted about her death saying, "It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side."

 

 

