Bethune-Cookman University addresses fraud allegations

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officials with Bethune-Cookman University plan to address recent findings of "questionable financial activity" that have put the historic black college at risk of losing its accreditation.

Interim President Hubert Grimes will hold a news conference Tuesday morning at White Hall to talk about the future of the university.

According to a statement from B-CU, "A recent audit has revealed questionable financial activity dating as far back as the previous administration, which put the university on probation and at risk of losing its accreditation. The future of the university is at stake without significant action."

Grimes will address the findings of the audit, a potential lawsuit and "why the historic university is on the verge of extinction," according to the statement.

