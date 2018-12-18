Beware of Netflix scam email, police say

An email that appears to be sent by Netflix is hitting inboxes, and police in Ohio have issued a warning.

The city of Solon Police Department shared an image of a phishing email aimed at stealing personal information. The email looks like it is from Netflix and says the user’s account is on hold because the company is “having some trouble with your current billing information."

The Facebook post warned, “Criminals want you to click the links, so that you voluntarily give your personal identifying information away. It is very successful. Don't put your guard down. Contact the source of the email by another method that you trust, to make sure your accounts are maintained.”

The police asked people on Facebook to look at the email and pointed out other clues to show how fake the email was.

Commenters pointed out that the email uses an international phone number, an odd greeting of “Hi Dear,” as well as strange punctuation.

If anything about an email seems odd, it’s best to contact the company directly before clicking a link.

