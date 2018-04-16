Beyoncé donates $25K to Bethune-Cookman University

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Beyoncé donated $25,000 dollars to Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach on behalf of her BeyGOOD Initiative Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

The singer donated $100,000 dollars to four historically black colleges and universities nationwide. Bethune-Cookman was selected along with Tuskegee, Xavier and Wilberforce.

Beyoncé announced the donation after her HBCU-themed Cochella performance on Saturday night. The singer was the first African-American woman to headlines the popular music festival.

The money will be put toward a scholarship for the 2018-2019 school year called the Homecoming Scholars Award.

"The individual selected for this scholarship will reflect both our founder's vision and the respect we have for Beyoncé and her many contributions to the fabric of our society," Bethune-Cookman University interim President Hubert L. Grimes said.

Students from all four universities will be eligible for the program. All applicants must maintain a 3.5 GPA.

