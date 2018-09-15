Bicyclist dead after being struck by vehicle, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle Friday afternoon, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. at George W. Engram Boulevard and Fulton Street.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Altima was heading east on George W. Engram Boulevard when he hit the bicyclist at Fulton Street with the vehicle's front passenger side bumper.

The bicyclist was thrown to the ground, police said.

The bicyclist was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center, where he later died. Police said the bicyclist was identified as Eddie Johnson, 66.

No criminal charges are anticipated, police said.

