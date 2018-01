OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A bicyclist is dead after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at Fanny Bass and Canoe Creek roads at 8:50 p.m.

Troopers said the bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.