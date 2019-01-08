Bicyclist fatally struck on US 1 in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A man riding his bicycle on U.S. 1 Tuesday was hit by a car and later died, Melbourne police officials said.

The cyclist was riding at Eau Gallie Boulevard and U.S. 1 around 1 p.m. when he was struck, according to a spokesperson for the Melbourne Fire Department.

The man was found in the middle lanes of U.S. 1 and was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Fire Department officials described the victim as a man in his 30s but did not release his name pending the notification of his family.

The intersection was back open by 2 p.m., police said.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.