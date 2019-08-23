Bidders get sneak peak of unclaimed property auction

ORLANDO, Fla. - Dozens of bidders got an opportunity to look at unclaimed items Friday ahead of the Unclaimed Property Auction this weekend.

Armando Sancerni is a coin collector and said it's been a tradition for years to attend the auction.

"It's very competitive. The fisher auction does a great job with the state over the years, and we've seen more and more people come out," Sancerni said.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said there's about 58,000 unclaimed items from safe deposit boxes from all over the state.

"Ultimately, it is inventory that's sent to the State of Florida, we do the same thing, we do another inventory of it and we will set on that for two years," Patronis said.

News 6 partnered with Patronis and his staff Thursday to host a phone bank that connected more than 1,000 accounts that were linked to thousands of dollars worth of items.

He's expecting about 400 to 500 bidders to attend Saturday.

"They know exactly what they are looking for and this is what really gives us comfort that the citizens in the State of Florida items are going to get the highest value," Patronis said.

The auction will start at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the DoubleTree Hotel Orlando Airport at 5555 Hazeltine Drive.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.