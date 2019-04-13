Bicyclist killed after being hit by a truck in Brevard County, officials say

Take a look at these lookers who ran into the law.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A bicyclist was killed Friday night after being hit by a truck near the intersection of North Washington Avenue and Malinda Lane, according to Titusville Police.

The bicyclist crossed into the northbound lane of North Washington Avenue at 9:45 p.m., police said. He was then hit by a 2004 Ford F-150.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead on scene and there were no other injuries, officials said.

Officials said, no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the truck.

The crash remains under investigation and more details will be released by the traffic crash investigators.

