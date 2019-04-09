Bill aims to protect Floridian's DNA data

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis applauded recent legislation efforts to prevent DNA-testing companies from selling DNA data to insurance companies.

Monday, Senate Bill 258 passed the Senate Health Policy Committee and an amendment was adopted that would prohibit direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies from selling, releasing or sharing personal identifying health information with a life or health insurance company.

The amendment requires prior written authorization and written request from the consumer before the information is released.

Patronis said in a news release, “This is a huge step in the fight for Florida consumers and your right to genetic privacy. Transparency is key, and I believe that just like your medical records, DNA information should only be shared with your explicit consent.”

Patronis said that customers must be protected as DNA testing becomes more popular.

Sen. Aaron Bean, who sponsors Senate Bill 258, said, “We must do everything we can to protect your sensitive information, and I’m proud that Florida is taking proactive steps to do so. I thank CFO Jimmy Patronis for his support of this effort and constant work to shield Floridians from companies who profit off of loopholes.”



