‘Bill & Ted 3' announcement most excellent news of the day

Whoa. Bill and Ted will be back in theaters this year.

In a video posted to YouTube, Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves announced they are back in their iconic roles for “Bill & Ted Face the Music.”

Alex Winter said, "It is all because of you guys, so we owe you a huge debt of gratitude and we want to say thank you."

According to BuzzFeed, the movies official synopsis is the following:

Following 1989's "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and 1991's "Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey," the stakes are higher than ever for William "Bill" S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore "Ted" Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock "n" roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

The movie comes out Aug. 21, 2020.

And remember, be excellent to each other.

