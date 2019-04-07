Bill would require Florida minors to obtain consent before an abortion

2. Health care reform law stymied? -- Oh, the irony. Republicans want to defund health care reform in exchange for funding the government. But the health care act at the center of this storm would continue its implementation process during a…

MIAMI, Fla. - Florida lawmakers are considering a bill that would require minors seeking an abortion to get consent from a parent or legal guardian.

More than half of U.S. states require consent from at least one parent or legal guardian for a minor to obtain an abortion. Florida, a state that provided more than 1,400 abortions to minors in 2017, is one of the few states that requires a parent or guardian to be notified before a procedure.

The bill, proposed by Vero Beach Republican Rep. Erin Grall, aims to flip Florida's status as a notification state to a consent state, where legal guardians have deciding power over an abortion.

The measure also calls for physicians to obtain notarized written consent and government-issued proof of identification from a parent or legal guardian before any procedure.



