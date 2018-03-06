Billboard calling for Trump's impeachment to go up near Mar-a-Lago

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - A billboard calling for President Trump's impeachment will soon go up just miles from his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, the Miami Herald reports.

The billboard will read "Impeachment Now, Make America America Again!"

The left-wing organization Mad Dog PAC fully funded the billboard, which will cost more than $5,000.

The billboard will be over I-95 just 2 miles from the resort from March 19 to April 15.

Claude Taylor, a former Clinton adviser and founder of Mad Dog PAC, has petitioned via Twitter to place billboards all over the country. His group recently funded another controversial billboard in Florida which read, "The NRA is a terrorist organization."

Coming about 3/19 for four weeks to route between Palm Beach Intl Airport and Mar-a-Lago. Enjoy! pic.twitter.com/30yU7CLbDu — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) March 5, 2018

