‘Bird Box' sequel in works, author confirms

Netflix's psychological horror film "Bird Box" has been viewed by over 45 million accounts, according to the streaming service

“Bird Box” was an immediate hit for Netflix when it was released in November, so much so that the original novel is getting a sequel.

Josh Malerman, the author of the 2014 novel, confirmed to Esquire that he’s writing “Malorie,” a follow-up novel that will be released Oct. 1 and is set eight years after the original story ended.

The author was inspired to write the sequel because, “At the end of the movie, I turned to my girl, Allison, and said, ‘I want to know what happens next!’ and she’s like, ‘Well, you know, you could make that happen,’ so it really was this warm feeling.”

After the movie’s release, Netflix officials announced 45 million subscriber accounts had streamed the zombie-style thriller.

An official with the streaming company tweeted, "Took off my blindfold this morning to discover that 45,037,125 Netflix accounts have already watched 'Bird Box' — best first 7 days ever for a Netflix film!"

To read the full interview, click here.



