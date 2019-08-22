Bird or bunny: What animal is this in viral optical illusion video?

Do you see a bird or a bunny?
That's the latest internet debate after an animal optical illusion video went viral.
From one angle, it looks like a bird with its beak in the air. But on second look the beak could be the bunny's ears.
The video was posted to Twitter by Dan Quintana with a caption, "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."
Watch the video above for the answer.
Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose pic.twitter.com/aYOZGAY6kP — Dan Quintana (@dsquintana) August 18, 2019
