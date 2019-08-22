News

Bird or bunny: What animal is this in viral optical illusion video?

News 6 anchors weigh in

By Stacy Shanks - Social Media Producer

Do you see a bird or a bunny?

That's the latest internet debate after an animal optical illusion video went viral. 

From one angle, it looks like a bird with its beak in the air. But on second look the beak could be the bunny's ears. 

The video was posted to Twitter by Dan Quintana with a caption, "Rabbits love getting stroked on their nose."

Watch the video above for the answer. 

 

