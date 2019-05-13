News

BJ Taylor continues chasing his dreams of playing pro basketball

He left UCF as a top scorer

By Jamie Seh - Sports Director

ORLANDO, Fla. - He left UCF as one of its top scoring and assists leaders in program history. He also left a legacy of heart, hustle, and hard work. 

Weeks after BJ Taylor led the Knights basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade, the point guard and Orlando native is moving on to what’s next, chasing his dream of playing professional basketball. 

Taylor, a Boone High grad, sits down with sports director Jamie Seh in an extended interview, talking about his past, present, and future. 
 

