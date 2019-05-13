BJ Taylor continues chasing his dreams of playing pro basketball

ORLANDO, Fla. - He left UCF as one of its top scoring and assists leaders in program history. He also left a legacy of heart, hustle, and hard work.

Weeks after BJ Taylor led the Knights basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament in more than a decade, the point guard and Orlando native is moving on to what’s next, chasing his dream of playing professional basketball.

Taylor, a Boone High grad, sits down with sports director Jamie Seh in an extended interview, talking about his past, present, and future.



