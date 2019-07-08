Black-necked swan dies weeks after being released at Lake Eola

ORLANDO, Fla. - One of the two black-necked swans that was recently released at Lake Eola has died, city officials announced Monday.

The two male swans were released into the lake June 25 in hopes that one of them would mate with Queenie, another black-necked swan whose mate died three years ago after someone fed him popcorn.

The latest swan's cause of death is unknown.

Money from a fundraising program called Swan-A-Thon, created by Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan, and a private donation were used to pay for the two male black-necked swans. The swans were quarantined and microchipped before they were released last month.

"I was so worried, but look at how they have just completely acclimated. Oh my God, this is the best thing ever," Sheehan said moments after the swans were released in the lake and swam immediately alongside Queenie.

Officials have not said which of the two swans died. Last month, Sheehan said Queenie seemed to favor the larger of the two males, known as Big Boy.

"The health and well-being of the swans and all the animals at out parks are a top priority," city officials said in a statement on social media. "Thank you for your continued love and support of our swans."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.