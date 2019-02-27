Blake Bortles puts $2 million beachfront home up for sale

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Blake Bortles has put his beachfront home in Jacksonville Beach up for sale, according to Realtor.com.

This could bring back the rumors that Bortles' time is up with the Jaguars. But Blake's agent says otherwise, according to News 6 partner WJXT-TV.

“A beach property doesn’t really lend to the kind of privacy Blake was hoping for,” agent Justin Dalrymple told Realtor.com. “So he’s put the house up on the market and is looking for something more private.”

The three-story, furnished beachfront home is selling for $2 million.

"This impeccably maintained 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom tri-level home features just over 2,500 sq. ft., 2-car garage, light and bright open floor plan maximizing the unbelievable views of the ocean, gourmet kitchen, exquisitely appointed bathrooms and so much more," the website says.

The house is located at 1805 Ocean Drive S in Jacksonville Beach.

