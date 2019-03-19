News

Blake Bortles signs one-year deal with Los Angeles Rams

Bortles will be the team's new backup quarterback

LOS ANGELES, Calif. - Blake Bortles has found a new team.

The Los Angeles Rams announced the organization has a signed Bortles to a one-year deal.

Bortles will be the team's backup quarterback; Jared Goff will remain the starter.

 

The former University of Central Florida quarterback started 73 games for the Jacksonville Jaguars the past five years.

The Jags signed Nick Foles to be the team's starting quarterback last week. Bortles and Jaguars were one quarter away from Super Bowl 52 during the 2017 season. 

The Patriots ended up scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to defeat Jacksonville 24-20.

 

