Blake Shelton to bring Southern-style restaurant to International Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. - Country music star Blake Shelton is strumming up something new in Orlando -- and it's not an album. Shelton's restaurant chain Ole Red, named after his song "Ol' Red," is slated to open an Orlando location by early 2020.

The restaurant, which is owned and operated by Ryman Hospitality Properties, will open at the ICON Orlando 360 development. The development, which is right off International Drive, is home multiple bars and restaurants as well as the ICON Orlando observation wheel, formerly known as the Orlando Eye.

"I'm excited to have another spot for country music fans to have fun with their friends and family," Shelton said in a statement. "I think it's impossible to visit Orlando and not have a good time, and that's why I know Ole Red is going to fit right in."

Ole Red will feature a special live music experience with concert-quality lighting and up-to-date acoustics. With 15,000 square feet and the ability to seat approximately 500 guests, the venue also features indoor and outdoor private event areas and a view of the ICON Orlando Observation Wheel.

Shelton will be joining the ranks of other celebrities who have chosen to franchise in Central Florida. Among these restaurants, Ole Red will be the only one serving up Southern food.

The new Orlando location joins two other Ole Red restaurants in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, Nashville,Tennessee, and a future spot in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. Each location serves unique menu items and cocktails, offering different experiences.

Construction will begin early 2019.

