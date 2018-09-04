Blood dripping from ceiling leads to discovery of 2 bodies

MARGATE, Fla. - A neighbor's call to police after noticing blood dripping from the ceiling of a South Florida apartment led to a grim discovery in the upstairs unit.

Margate police Lt. Joseph Galaska said Monday that Nicholas Mantzouranis, 84, killed his wife Sally Mantzouranis, 66, before turning the gun on himself.

Galaska said the tenant told a maintenance worker about the red substance seeping from the ceiling Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics and police were called to the apartment to perform a wellness check. When no one answered the door, they removed it and found the bodies inside.

A pistol was found next to Nicholas Mantzouranis, officials said.

Police are continuing to investigate the case.

