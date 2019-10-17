Blue Bell releases very merry ice cream flavor

It's beginning to taste a lot like Christmas.

Blue Bell prepares for the holiday season by releasing a very merry flavor called Christmas Cookies.

The ice cream is made up of three different cookie types: chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar.

That's not all, though. The cookies are mixed with sugar cookie ice cream, red sprinkles and green icing swirl.

If that doesn't scream Christmas, I don't know what does.

And if you're not quite ready for a Christmas flavor and want to savor fall a little longer, try Blue Bell's Spiced Pumpkin Pecan or Salted Caramel Cookie flavors.



