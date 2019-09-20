Blue-green algae found at Orange County lake; health alert issued

PHOTO CREDIT: FDOH

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Health said blue-green algae has been found in an Orange County lake.

Officials said a health alert was issued for Lake Olivia near Gotha Road and Hempel Avenue for the presence of microcystin toxin.

FDOH is reminding the public to not drink, swim, water ski or boat in the discolored water.

Signs will be posted around Lake Olivia at the north boat ramp.

If you come in contact with blue-green algae, it is recommended you wash your skin and clothing with soap and water.

