Blue tarps cover Orlando-area homes months after Hurricane Irma

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The blue tarps covering roof damage to Central Florida homes caused by Hurricane Irma still stand out like a sore thumb, four months after the storm.

According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, blue tarps are only supposed to last for up to two months, but many homeowners still have theirs up while they wait for contractors to repair their roofs.

The wait isn't even close to over for Glenn Waterman, who lives in the Taft neighborhood of Orange County.

He's one of thousands whose roofs have not been repaired and who have spent months just trying to get contractors to come out and inspect their homes.

"It is very difficult," he said. "It's 10 or 20 phone calls a day. Most of the roofing companies won't even answer you."

That's not to say Waterman hasn't been approached on more than one occasion by contractors offering to fix his roof.

"The problem is you can't find licensed roofing companies to come and give you an honest estimate," he said. "They come back with a contract. And before I sign the contract, I ask them for license and insurance information and they can't produce it."

Waterman suspects some of the contractors who stop by were trying to scam him, or work outside the law.

This is why Florida's attorney general wants to remind everyone: While repairs continue from Hurricane Irma, contractors are still busy and in high demand. That makes it easy for scammers to try to take your money.

