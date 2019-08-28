Blue tarps from Irma remain as Hurricane Dorian approaches

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - For about a year, a blue tarp covered the roof of Anthony Bergalowski's Orange County home. Hurricane Irma in 2017 toppled over quite a few trees that ripped through his roof.

Now, as Hurricane Dorian inches closer to the Florida coast, Bergalowski is preparing.

"I got six cases [of water,]" he said. "It's a new day. C'mon Dorian."

Since 2017, Bergalowski's property looks almost unrecognizable, with most of his trees cut down.

"Everything around the house is gone unless it's a palm tree," he said. "The trees have been removed, one by one, and now the roof is free and clear of falling debris. We're ready for the hurricane."

It hasn't been easy for Bergalowski to clean everything since Hurricane Irma. In fact, there's still a lot left to be done.

"When the storm came, there were branches everywhere," he said. "I've been working on taking it down, little by little."

FEMA contributed $1 billion to people in Florida recovering after Irma, but Bergalowski never saw a penny.

"We went and applied and I didn't get any," he said.

That's why he patched up his own roof and is still working to put new shingles on his roof soon.

Despite all that, he told News 6 he feels prepared for whatever this Labor Day weekend brings.

"I can do it all myself, so whatever Dorian throws at me, I'm prepared," he said.

