Man dead, woman in hospital after boat crash near Edgewater, officials say

EDGEWATER, Fla. - A boat crash Saturday night has left one person dead and another injured, according to officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

FWC spokesman Greg Workman said a man and woman were traveling north in an 18-foot boat near Edgewater on an old channel near the Intracoastal Waterway. A 20-foot-long boat containing a man, woman and boy was traveling south on the same channel.

The two boats collided head-on around 9 p.m. Workman said the man from the 18-foot boat was fatally injured by the crash, while the woman was taken to a nearby hospital.

The occupants of the other boat were not treated for injuries, according to Workman.

