Bobbi Kristina's ex arrested on domestic battery charges -- again

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - An ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina was arrested after deputies were called to a possible domestic disturbance in Unincorporated Winter Park early Saturday.

Seminole County Sheriff's Office officials said Nicholas Gordon, 29, told deputies he wanted his girlfriend, Laura Leal, to leave his house after she ripped his shirt, threw a bottle at him and attacked him.

Gordon, who admitted the two had been drinking, called Leal "crazy," but said he didn't want to press charges.

Deputies said Leal, however, had a slightly swollen bottom lip with dried blood. She reported that Gordon picked her up from a bar in Sanford and that while they were traveling on State Road 417, Gordon struck her in the right side of her cheek area several times, pulled her hair and told her he should make her wreck the vehicle.

After they returned to their home, where she said they've lived together for the past six months, a verbal altercation ensued.

Deputies said that although Leal refused to press charges, they arrested Gordon based on her statement and physical evidence.

Gordon was arrested and charged with battery domestic violence.

This isn't the first time Gordon has had a run-in with the law concerning domestic violence. He was accused of beating his girlfriend in June 2017, but was not prosecuted.

Gordon was booked without bail.

