Body Cam: Bullet shoots Volusia sergeant's hat off his head during shootout

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Volusia County Sheriff's Office released footage of Thursday's shootout with a carjacking suspect on State Road 44 in front of the county fairgrounds.

Body camera footage shows Sgt. Tom Dane get grazed by a bullet to the head.

Dane's hat goes flying as he tries to apprehend the suspect

"I've been hit," Dane tells another officer.

The sheriff's office said deputies returned fire.

Investigators said the suspect, Phillip Thomas Marsh, went into the woods and deputies were able to take him into custody.

Marsh was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Dane was also transported to a hospital.

"I'm fine," Dane told investigators while he was getting a medical check.

"I love you man," another investigator tells Dane.

He was released last night. Friday is Dane's birthday.

Before the shootout, Marsh was accused of stealing a car from a woman at her home on the 2500 block of Ludlow Street in Deltona.

Investigators said deputies attempted to apprehend Marsh.

Marsh swerved at a deputy who deployed stop sticks on the truck, according to the sheriff's office.

This is what led to the shootout.

