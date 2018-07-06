Body camera video released in NFL player's arrest

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - Recently released body camera video shows NFL free agent Barry Cofield driving away from deputies who were trying to wake him after he passed out behind the wheel, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

The video, recorded around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday on the off-ramp of eastbound Interstate 4 at West Lake Mary Boulevard, shows deputies knock on the window of Cofield's Cadillac Escalade in an attempt to get him to wake up and put his vehicle in park.

About 30 seconds into the footage, the Escalade takes off through a nearby intersection and swerves to avoid a patrol vehicle that was attempting to cut him off at the pass, officials said.

Deputies said Cofield eventually stopped at the entrance gate of the Steeple Chase subdivision in Lake Mary, but then rammed into a patrol car that was positioned to prevent him from leaving. He refused to exit the Escalade until a deputy broke one of the windows, according to the report.

Cofield had heroin in his pocket and smelled of alcohol when he was placed under arrest on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer, driving under the influence, aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting a law enforcement officer without violence and possession of heroin, the affidavit said.

He has since bonded out of the Seminole County Jail.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.