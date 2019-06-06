Seminole County deputy to receive 2 life-saving awards

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Sheriff's Office will recognize several deputies, volunteers and members of the community Thursday for their actions which resulted in lives saved.

Among those being honored is Deputy Erik Aragon-Vela, whose quick thinking on Jan. 6 helped get four residents our of their home when he spotted a shed behind the house on fire.

Aragon-Vela's body camera video shows him spotting the fire behind the home and the sparks coming from the flames.

As soon as he realized what was happening Aragon-Vela knocked on the house's door and alerted the homeowner. All four people got out in time and the Seminole County Sheriff's Office was able to contain the flames.

Regina, 73, was inside the home the night of the fire. She said earlier in the day she and her husband hosted a family BBQ. Some wires were left near the fire pit possibly causing the fire.

The homeowner said she is grateful to the deputy, who happened to be driving by when he saw the smoke. She said if it wasn't for Aragon-Vela they may have died as the shed is connected to their home patio.

Regina called Aragon-Vela her "angel" and said he's invited over for a BBQ anytime.

On Thursday, Aragon-Vela will receive a Life Saving Award for rescuing a man who attempted suicide, and also a Distinguished Action Award for alerting and evacuating the residents from that home.

Sheriff Dennis Lemma will also present an Award of Merit to Deputy Patrick Flanagan, who apprehended an individual suspected of shooting a civilian and firing at a Winter Park Police officer, striking the officer’s patrol vehicle.

More than two dozen deputies will be recognized for administering the opioid overdose reversal drug Narcan.

The ceremony happens in Sanford Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office Professional Development Center.

