Body found after fire consumes camper in Volusia County

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - A body was found inside a burned camper Thursday night in Volusia County.

Port Orange police said emergency crews were called to the Rose Bay Travel Park around 10:40 p.m. because of the fire.

After firefighters extinguished the flames, a body was found among the charred debris, according to police.

Neighbor Michelle Reiman said she heard a large explosion as firefighters battled the flames. Others said the woman who lived in the camper was on oxygen.

The victim's name is not being released until immediate family members are notified.

The state fire marshal's office was contacted to investigate how the fire started.

