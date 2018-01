TAVARES, Fla. - A death investigation was underway Wednesday after a body was found at a hotel, Tavares police said.

Officers said the body was found at the Inn on the Green hotel on 700 E. Burleigh Boulevard around 11 a.m.

The death was considered to be suspicious, investigators said.

Authorities have not identified the victim.

