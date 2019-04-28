Body found floating in a Port Orange river, police say

PORT ORANGE, Fla. - The Port Orange Police Department located a body floating in a Port Orange river Sunday morning.

The officers were called to the intersection of Riverside Drive and Katherine Street in response to a possible body floating in the Atlantic Intercoastal Waterway or Halifax River.

Officers located a man 100 feet from the shoreline, according to officials.

Port Orange detectives, with assistance from officers of the Volusia County Beach Safety, pulled the body from the water.

The identity of the body is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and an autopsy is scheduled this week, officers said.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have information concerning this case, please contact Detective Benjamin Benzette at 506-5893.

