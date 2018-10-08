Body found floating in Indian River near Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - Cocoa police are investigating the discovery of a body spotted floating in the Indian River, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

The body was found after a search that began about noon Monday with a call from a boater. The boater told authorities that he saw what appeared to be human remains - in clothes - floating near the Humbert Humphrey Causeway.

Several rescue boats canvassed the area.

The body was found at about 2:30 p.m. Monday.

“It was near the Cocoa Library. Right now we don’t have a cause or manner of death,” said Yvonne Martinez, spokeswoman for the Cocoa Police Department.

Investigators were being called to the location. An investigation is underway.

