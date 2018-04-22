Body found floating in lake in Orange City, officials say

ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A man was found dead in a lake in Orange City Saturday evening, according to the Orange City Police Department.

Police said William Edward Brown, 46, a transient, was found in Duck Lake near Veterans Memorial Parkway at 10 p.m.

A man called police to report a body found floating in the center of the lake, OCPD said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office Air One located the body.

The Orange City Fire Department responded and removed several trees and large branches to create a path for emergency vehicles.

Investigators and the Volusia County Medical Examiner used kayaks to get to the body. It was then transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said there was no obvious signs of trauma to the body.

The Medical Examiner's office will complete an autopsy early next week.

The OCPD is investigating this incident.

If you have additional information about this incident, you’re asked contact the OCPD at 386-775-5474.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.