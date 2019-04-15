Body found buried behind Orange County home prompts death investigation

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A death investigation is underway in Orange County after a body was found buried in a backyard, authorities said.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff's Office said the investigation began after the body was found Sunday behind the home in the 5000 block of Glasgow Avenue.

Neither the victim's name nor their cause of death have been released.

Authorities have not identified any possible suspects.

No other details were immediately available.

