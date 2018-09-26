Deputies investigate suspicious death after body found in Banana River

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. - A body was found in the Banana River late Wednesday morning south of the Pineda Causeway and authorities said they believe the circumstances are suspicious, according to officials with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

The body was found in the water by a boater around 9 a.m. and recovered by Brevard County Sheriff's Office divers around 11 a.m. The remains were collected by the medical examiner's office, BCSO spokesman Tod Goodyear said.

Goodyear said there are no recent missing persons reports, which is why deputies think the death is suspicious.

Authorities are not revealing the gender and age of the victim or the condition the body was found in.

The Pineda Causeway passes over the Indian and Banana rivers, and runs from Melbourne to the barrier islands or Satellite Beach and Merritt Island to the mainland.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Deputies are expected to provide more information later Wednesday.

