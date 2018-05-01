News

Body found in burning car at Orlando apartments

Police launch death investigation

By Ezzy Castro - Reporter

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found inside a burning car late Monday night near a shed at the Crossroads Apartments in Orlando, police said.

Officials said the incident was reported as a shed fire, but the body was found inside the car near a storage unit at the complex off L.B. McLeod Road.

Investigators believe the fire likely started in the car and spread to the shed. 

Detectives have not released any information about the victim or whether they are looking for possible suspects.

