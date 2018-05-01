Body found in burning car at Orlando apartments

ORLANDO, Fla. - A body was found inside a burning car late Monday night near a shed at the Crossroads Apartments in Orlando, police said.

Officials said the incident was reported as a shed fire, but the body was found inside the car near a storage unit at the complex off L.B. McLeod Road.

Investigators believe the fire likely started in the car and spread to the shed.

Detectives have not released any information about the victim or whether they are looking for possible suspects.

OPD investigating a homicide after a body was found in a burning car at the Crossroads Apartment complex last night. CSI still out here working the scene this morning. We will have a live report for you at 5 a.m. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/NfRkFYF6Zc — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) May 1, 2018

Stay with ClickOrlando.Com for any updates on this developing story.





Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.