DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department is investigating after a body was found in the Halifax River.

Police responded Wednesday morning to the 1700 block of South Peninsula Drive regarding the body.

Police said the person in the water is an unidentified male.

At this time, foul play is not suspected, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.