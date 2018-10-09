Body found in Lake Monroe after boat overturns, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A man was left clinging to a watercraft and a person was found dead Tuesday after a boat overturned in Lake Monroe, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said someone contacted them at 10:04 a.m. Tuesday saying that two men had gone out on a boat Monday and hadn't returned.

The vehicle they had driven to the lake was found Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Deltona then the boat was found overturned with one man clinging to the side, according to a news release. That man was taken to an area hospital.

A body was found at 12:30 p.m., 2 miles west of where the boat overturned.

