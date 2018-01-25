Body found in Palm Bay retention pond

PALM BAY, Fla. - A man's body was found in a retention pond near some businesses on Palm Bay Road Wednesday afternoon, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Palm Bay police spokesman Lt. Steve Bland said officers went to the 900 block of Bass Pro Drive shortly after 3 p.m. Police did not release any other details about the unidentified man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We're treating it as an unattended death," Bland said.

It will be up to the state Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, Bland said.

The body was found behind Aldi and Office Depot. Also nearby was a homeless camp, featuring a large patio umbrella, a lawn chair, pillows, mattresses and empty drink cups.

