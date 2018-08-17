Body found in river near Colonial Drive, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found in a river Thursday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

The incident was reported near Colonial Drive and North Econlockhatchee Trail around 5:30 p.m.

Officials with the Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a report of a body found in the Little Econlockhatchee River.

A passerby observed what appeared to be a dead man floating in the water along the shoreline tangled in the vegetation near the bridge, officials said.

Deputies confirmed the body to be that of an adult male that appeared to have been there for a while, according to the Sheriff's Office. Detectives, crime scene investigators and the medical examiner responded to the scene.

Officials said the cause of death is currently undetermined.

